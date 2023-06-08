19 Iowa schools win award for registering 90% of eligible students to vote

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that 19 schools had won the Carrie Chapman Catt Award for the 2022/2023 school year.

The Carrie Chapman Catt Award is given to schools that register at least 90 percent of their eligible students to vote. Secretary Pate created the award in 2019 to encourage voter registration in Iowa high schools. It’s named after Iowa native Carrie Chapman Catt who was instrumental in granting women access to the ballot box by securing passage of the 19th Amendment over 100 years ago.

The schools receiving the awards are:

Ballard High School (Huxley)****

Bishop Garrigan High School (Algona)***

Central Community School (Elkader)**

Clayton Ridge High School (Guttenberg)***

Dubuque Senior High School (Dubuque)

Essex Junior-Senior High School (Essex)

Fairfield High School (Fairfield)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School (Reinbeck)**

Harlan High School (Harlan)

Isaac Newton Christian Academy (Cedar Rapids)****

Lake Mills High School (Lake Mills)**

Lone Tree High School (Lone Tree)****

Marquette Catholic High School (Bellevue)***

Norwalk High School (Norwalk)****

Remsen St. Mary’s High School (Remsen)

Rivermont Collegiate (Bettendorf)****

West Marshall High School (State Center)**

West Monona High School (Onawa)

Woodward-Granger High School (Woodward)***

Five schools qualified for the award for the fourth straight year (denoted with four asterisks****). Four schools qualified for the award for the third time (denoted with three asterisks***). Four schools qualified for the award for the second time (denoted with two asterisks**). Six schools qualified for the award for the first time this year.

Additionally, schools that registered at least 70% of eligible students (9) will receive a commemorative banner recognizing their achievement:

BCLUW High School (Conrad)

Camanche High School (Camanche)

Central Lyon Senior High School (Rock Rapids)

Denver Senior High School (Denver)

Hillcrest Academy (Kalona)

Newman Catholic High School (Wausau)

North Tama High School (Traer)

Storm Lake St. Mary’s (Storm Lake)

Waterloo Christian High School (Waterloo)

Schools that registered at least 50% of eligible students (10) will receive a personalized certificate from the Iowa Secretary of State:

Collins-Maxwell Middle/High School (Maxwell)

Dunkerton High School (Dunkerton)

East Mills Jr/Sr High School (Malvern)

Fremont-Mills Middle and Senior High School (Tabor)

Griswold Middle/High School (Griswold)

Grundy Center High School (Grundy Center)

Oelwein High School (Oelwein)

Regina Jr Sr High School (Iowa City)

Wapello Senior High School (Wapello)

Westwood High School (Sloan)

