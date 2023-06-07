Show You Care
Spot the Hot: Iowa City and Cedar Rapids aim to find heat islands throughout the cities

By Emily Schrad
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IOWA CITY AND CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As we continue to get closer to the start of summer, Iowa City and Cedar Rapids are looking to identify ‘heat islands’ with a new campaign. It’s called ‘Spot the Hot.’

The cities are partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA to gather information about hot spots throughout the communities.

As we approach the hottest days of the year, Iowa City and Cedar Rapids are looking for volunteers for the campaign.

They’re asking for drivers and navigators.

”Sensors that are attached to their own vehicles will measure humidity and temperature location time once every second as they drive around the predetermined route,” said Megan Hill, Iowa City Climate Action Engagement Specialist.

Temperature data will be collected in the morning, afternoon and evening throughout both cities.

”From there we can determine where the heat islands are in our cities and what we can do about them,” said Hill.

People in downtown Cedar Rapids said they notice the difference but didn’t know there was such a big contrast.

We even stopped by a park and measured the temperature of a slide in the sun. It was almost 120 degrees.

Parent Briana Bader said she was surprised it was that hot.

”When they’re going down, hot slides now I’m going to be even more cautious,” said Bader.

But her son Oliver thinks he’s got the solution.

”I wish the whole town was the whole town had trees and all the parts had trees covering them up, but then we could go down all of the slides,” said Oliver.

Their kick-off event is Saturday, June 10th at Mercer Park in Iowa City.

Hill says they don’t have the exact date for the day they’ll be out mapping but their aiming to collect data on one of the hottest days of the year so it will be sometime in July.

If you’re interested in volunteering you can click here.

