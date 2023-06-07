Some in Cedar Rapids and Marion lose power after gas and electric lines hit

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Alliant Energy customers in the Marion and Cedar Rapids area lost power Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for Alliant says the outage occurred when work was being done on the East side of Marion that hit gas and electric lines. That in turn forced Alliant to cut power so that repairs to those lines could be made.

Alliant Energy says most customers who lost power should have it back by approximately 11:00 pm Tuesday night.

Customers can also read the Alliant Energy outage map at the link here.

