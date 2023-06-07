People living along Williams Blvd call for people to slow down; police writing fewer speeding tickets

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Signs lined a section of Williams Boulevard near the area where it splits into 1st Ave. calling for people to slow down and for police to do more to deter speeders.

This stemmed from a car crash in mid-May where two people died. Police said the driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a car heading in the opposite direction.

“They’re terrible out here,” said Myrna Smith, who lives in the area. “We need more police to monitor the area.”

TV9 went out to the area in question multiple times this weekend with a radar gun to monitor speeds. We caught dozens of people going 40 MPH or faster. This stretch of road is posted for 35 MPH.

“It probably happens at least once every five minutes,” said Richard Gutierrez, a homeowner along Williams Blvd.

“It has to be monitored,” said Smith. “It’s out of control.

The fastest speed we found was 51 MPH, 16 MPH over the posted speed limit, and a Cedar Rapids Police Officer driving 40 MPH.

“Anything over 35 is too fast,” Smith.

Neighbors said they felt the signs were working, but they wanted to see police monitoring speed.

“It helped a little right off the bat, people were slowing down, but I still feel like there are still people that are racing up and down the street.”

CRPD Traffic Division Commander Sergeant Graham Campshure gave TV9 a statement that said in part that it has a number of different tools at its disposal. That included placing extra officers on the street in high-speed areas, deploying a mobile trailer that monitors and displays vehicle speeds to passing motorists, and posting extra signage when appropriate.

The statement did not say if any of these options were being used on this stretch of road.

In fact, data the police department provided showed the number of tickets written by officers had gone down dramatically since the speed cameras were turned back on in July 2019. In 2018, the last full year where the city didn’t use several speed cameras to issue tickets, Cedar Rapids Police officers wrote 1,783 citations for speeding. Last year, police wrote fewer than half of that, 660 tickets.

“Our Traffic Division is committed to the safety of all Cedar Rapids motorists and users of our entire transportation system,” said Sgt. Campshure. " The ATE system has not replaced officers on the street, but it has allowed us to expand the areas where our officers can actively patrol and maintain public safety.”

The statement didn’t offer an explanation on why that expanded patrol has meant fewer speeding tickets.

“It’s a race track on this section here,” said Lenny Meduan who lives along Williams Blvd.

People living here want to see drivers following the posted speed limit to prevent another accident like what happened in May from happening again.

“You can cruise the avenue and do it with the speed limit and not fly,” said Gutierrez.

Sgt. Campshure said anytime someone feels their specific area is experiencing excessive speeds by motorists, we encourage them to call the non-emergency hotline at 319-286-5491 and make a report. That information will be routed to the Traffic Division, and we will respond as appropriate.

