Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

New non-surgical alternative to spaying, neutering might help curb cat populations

There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or...
There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or strays.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There might be a new non-surgical way to help curb populations of feral cats.

A new study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications reported that long-lasting contraceptive injections are showing promise to keep cats from getting pregnant.

Dr. Bill Swanson, a director at The Cincinnati Zoo, led the study.

He says six cats were injected with a gene that affects a hormone in ovarian follicles.

Two years later, researchers found that the shot was still working, and none of the cats in the group became pregnant after a couple of male cats were introduced.

The procedure is less intrusive than spaying and neutering, but it could be years before the injection gets final approval.

There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or strays.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in...
One dead, one seriously injured in crash involving semi in Marion
Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.
Former Iowa State football player sentenced for assaulting Jordan Bohannon
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Police: Iowa City man had three kids in the car during OWI arrest
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
A cartoonist who grew up in Cedar Rapids has made a name for himself in the world of comics.
Iowa native is the cartoonist behind some of your favorite comics

Latest News

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis emerges from 3-hour abdominal surgery without complications
FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 18, 2023, in...
Missouri governor signs bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, some adults
Lower Manhattan disappears under smoke
Matt Rife, 27, rose to prominence on social media, where he has 14.3 million followers on...
Comedian Matt Rife announces massive 115-date world tour
Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Ex-Trump aide testifies before federal grand jury in Florida investigation of Mar-a-Lago documents