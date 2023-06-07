Murder charges dismissed against Dubuque woman

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque woman is no longer facing charges after she was arrested for a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened In the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue back in February. Investigators say there was a disturbance involving multiple people before the gunshots. Police say 31-year-old Lonnie Burns died from gunshot wounds

Charges for first-degree murder and robbery have been dropped for Laniga Hannon according to reports from The Telegraph Herald.

The 18-year-old was one of five people charged in Burns’ death.

