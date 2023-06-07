Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Murder charges dismissed against Dubuque woman

A Dubuque woman is no longer facing charges after she was arrested for a fatal shooting.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque woman is no longer facing charges after she was arrested for a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened In the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue back in February. Investigators say there was a disturbance involving multiple people before the gunshots. Police say 31-year-old Lonnie Burns died from gunshot wounds

Charges for first-degree murder and robbery have been dropped for Laniga Hannon according to reports from The Telegraph Herald.

The 18-year-old was one of five people charged in Burns’ death.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in...
One dead, one seriously injured in crash involving semi in Marion
Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.
Former Iowa State football player sentenced for assaulting Jordan Bohannon
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Police: Iowa City man had three kids in the car during OWI arrest
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Lone Tree man accused of sexual abuse in Iowa City

Latest News

'Spot the Hot' is looking for volunteers to help find heat islands
Spot the Hot: Iowa City and Cedar Rapids aim to find heat islands throughout the cities
Spot the Hot: Iowa City and Cedar Rapids aim to find heat islands throughout the cities
Police presence at Noelridge Pool
Noelridge Pool temporarily closed following shots fired incident
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy is selling emergency contraception at a lower cost in response to Roe...
Johnson Co. sexual assault nurse examiner says emergency contraception is essential for rape victims
At approximately 4:41 pm, crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire along J Street near...
Crews extinguish vehicle fire near Prairie Creek