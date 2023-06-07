Man dies in Dubuque County crash near Sundown Mountain Resort

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says a man died after a crash on Asbury Road, near Sundown Mountain Resort, on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said it happened around 4:30 p.m. when a man drove off the road, across 70 yards through a field, and down an embankment.

The driver died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office has not released the person’s name, only that he’s from New Vienna.

