Linn-Mar senior pours family influences into national anthem performances across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lavie Mzuza went into Linn-Mar Athletic Director Tonya Moe’s office, hoping to sing the national anthem at Linn-Mar games.

“I saw ‘well I need to hear you first,’” Moe said. “So I close me door. And she sang literally four notes and I said ‘Okay you can stop. Where have you been?’”

Less than a year after she first asked, Mzuza has sang The Star-Spangled Banner across Iowa.

“I feel more comfortable when I’m singing then when I’m talking,” Mzuza said. “If I talk on a stage I’d be nervous, but when I’m singing, I’m not nervous.”

It started at Linn-Mar games, but Mzuza quickly graduated to big-time high school and college events like the Iowa state girls volleyball tournament, Iowa state boys swim meet, the NCAA DII wrestling tournament, DIII baseball tournament and more.

““Once I start singing, I kind of close my eyes and say I’ve done this thousands of times before so I just go for it,” Mzuza said. “Then I give the microphone away and I walk away.”

Her speaking voice doesn’t exactly match her singing voice.

“I get that a lot. I think it’s because when I first started singing I tried to imitate my voice to sound deeper like Whitney Houston’s.”

Her influences - outside of Houston - come from home.

“I’ve been singing since I was three years old. All of my sisters sang my mom sings as well, Lavie said. “Music has always been around me. Gospel music, African music.”

Her father Sylvain is a pastor. He got her singing in church.

““We are very honored for the gifts she has,” he said. “Music makes everybody happy.”

Her mother, Euphrasie, and father both immigrated from the Congo.

“My children like to sing African music and we have some CDs of African music,” Sylvain said. “She is getting to start singing African music even though she doesn’t know the language! She was born here.”

Her mother and father came to Iowa with an American dream, and Lavie hopes singing under the stars and stripes will help her achieve one of her own.

“Yes, I want to be a professional singer and win Grammys, and all of that the whole shebang that’s what I want!” she said.

