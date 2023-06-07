Show You Care
Lab-shepherd mix holds the record for world’s longest dog tongue

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – A lab-shepherd mix from Metairie, Louisiana, now holds the world’s record for the longest tongue on a living dog.

Zoey’s owners, Sadie and Drew Williams, said people commented on their dog’s tongue so much they took her to the vet to have it measured.

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.

Her owners also said she is friendly, but she might slobber on you if you pet her.

