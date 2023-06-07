Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Jordan Bohannan files lawsuit against Iowa State football player who assaulted him

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich.(Carlos Osorio | AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former University of Iowa basketball star Jordan Bohannon is suing the Iowa State football player who assaulted him in 2021.

Nicholas Kron attacked Bohannon outside a bar in Iowa City. Bohannon was punched in the head three times, leaving him with a serious head injury.

Kron pled guilty to the assault in March of last year.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Kron to a year of probation, a $430 civil penalty, and 100 hours of community service.

The judge also granted Kron’s request for a deferred judgment. That means if he meets the conditions of his probation, his sentence could be erased from records.

Now Bohannon is suing Kron for the incident, seeking an unknown amount of money for injuries and damages.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in...
One dead, one seriously injured in crash involving semi in Marion
Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.
Former Iowa State football player sentenced for assaulting Jordan Bohannon
Iowa National Guard Solider dead after May 22nd crash
Iowa National Guard Soldier dead after May 22nd car crash
The Davenport
Crews recover 3 bodies at Davenport apartment collapse site
Fayette County deputies said 64-year-old Jeffrey Walker was arrested after an hour-long...
Hour-long standoff in Fayette County ends peacefully, man arrested

Latest News

Some Alliant Energy customers in the Marion and Cedar Rapids area lost power Tuesday evening.
Some in Cedar Rapids and Marion lose power after gas and electric lines hit
Report: Problems with collapsed wall uncovered after 2020 Derecho
The accident is under investigation.
Deadly single vehicle accident in Dubuque County
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
Report: Problems with collapsed wall uncovered after 2020 Derecho