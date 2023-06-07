Jordan Bohannan files lawsuit against Iowa State football player who assaulted him

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former University of Iowa basketball star Jordan Bohannon is suing the Iowa State football player who assaulted him in 2021.

Nicholas Kron attacked Bohannon outside a bar in Iowa City. Bohannon was punched in the head three times, leaving him with a serious head injury.

Kron pled guilty to the assault in March of last year.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Kron to a year of probation, a $430 civil penalty, and 100 hours of community service.

The judge also granted Kron’s request for a deferred judgment. That means if he meets the conditions of his probation, his sentence could be erased from records.

Now Bohannon is suing Kron for the incident, seeking an unknown amount of money for injuries and damages.

