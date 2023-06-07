Johnson Co. sexual assault nurse examiner says emergency contraception is essential for rape victims

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - While Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, Dr. Jacinda Bunch, has a responsibility to maintain professionalism when treating victims of sexual assault, she still considers their personal feelings in every case.

“You really, in a sense, compartmentalize your personal life from taking care of your patient,” she told TV-9. “We meet our patients on one of the worst days of their life. My job is to be empathetic, and provide the best medical care that I can.”

For now, that includes providing the morning after pill to victims of rape, some as young as teenagers.

Since the Iowa Attorney General’s office has paused payment on that form of contraception, the conversation on how to continue providing it has been ongoing. That includes donations.

“For our patients to leave and have to do more things in order to get that medication, makes it really hard for them,” said Dr. Bunch.

Johnson County still has the funds to provide that medication. Dr. Bunch notes that other, more rural areas might not.

As all of the state’s sexual assault nurse examiners await further guidance from the state, a representative with Attorney General Bird says she is “Carefully evaluating whether this is an appropriate use of public funds. Until that review is complete, payment of these pending claims will be delayed.”

“We feel that it’s an essential service that we provide,” said Dr. Bunch. “If a patient is able to get pregnant and they are sexually assaulted in a manner that could result in pregnancy, we want to provide that service for them.”

