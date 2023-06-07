Iowa trails: High Trestle Bridge

MADRID, Iowa (KCRG) - There aren’t too many views in Eastern Iowa as gorgeous at the High Trestle Bridge outside of Madrid.

Thirteen stories up, riders look over the Des Moines River. In 2015, the BBC designated the High Trestle Bridge as one of the eight amazing foot bridges in the world.

The trail is 25 miles long and stretches from Ankeny to Woodward.

At night, the bridge lights up neon blue.

KCRG-TV9′s Scott Saville will feature trails from across the state of Iowa every Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.