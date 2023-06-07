Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team to play Virginia Tech in Ally Tipoff this fall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team is set to take on Virginia Tech in the Ally Tipoff this fall.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced the upcoming game, set for Nov. 9, 2023 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“This will be another great opportunity to showcase our sport on the national stage and create exposure for our university,” Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said in a press release.

It’ll be the first time Iowa has faced Virginia Tech since 2011. Both teams are projected to be top 10 teams for next season. They’re also both coming off appearances in the 2023 Women’s Final Four.

Tickets sales for the game will begin later this summer.

The game will air on ESPN Platforms. Additional details are expected to be announced at a later date.

For more information, click here.

