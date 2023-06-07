Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Former Cresco Boy Scout leader arrested for child abuse

James Hughes
James Hughes(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESCO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, officials arrested a 73-year-old man on several warrants relating to a historical sex abuse investigation.

In March 2021, police received a report regarding sexual abuse that had occurred between James Hughes and a juvenile boy scout over the course of several years. During a subsequent investigation, officials learned of other instances of historical sexual abuse occurring between Hughes and other juvenile boy scouts.

Hughes was charged with:

  • Four counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree
  • Six counts of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor

Officials say some of the reported instances spanned more than a decade and involve five separate victims.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in...
One dead, one seriously injured in crash involving semi in Marion
Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.
Former Iowa State football player sentenced for assaulting Jordan Bohannon
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Police: Iowa City man had three kids in the car during OWI arrest
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
A cartoonist who grew up in Cedar Rapids has made a name for himself in the world of comics.
Iowa native is the cartoonist behind some of your favorite comics

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, center, talks with local officials while touring the site of an...
LIVE: New lawsuit filed after Iowa building collapse; governor seeks federal aid with emergency response
Organizers with the Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer officially measured a giant...
Especially For You Race measures giant inflatable for spot in Guinness Book of World Records
Organizers with the Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer officially measured a giant...
Especially For You Race measures giant inflatable for spot in Guinness Book of World Records
The Vatican says Pope Francis is in the hospital for surgery on his intestine.
Pope Francis in the hospital for surgery on his intestine