Former Cresco Boy Scout leader arrested for child abuse

CRESCO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, officials arrested a 73-year-old man on several warrants relating to a historical sex abuse investigation.

In March 2021, police received a report regarding sexual abuse that had occurred between James Hughes and a juvenile boy scout over the course of several years. During a subsequent investigation, officials learned of other instances of historical sexual abuse occurring between Hughes and other juvenile boy scouts.

Hughes was charged with:

Four counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree

Six counts of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor

Officials say some of the reported instances spanned more than a decade and involve five separate victims.

