Especially For You Race measures giant inflatable for spot in Guinness Book of World Records

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer gathered at Mercy Medical Center Wednesday to officially measure a giant inflatable ribbon to see if they have earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Dr. Dan Yeager and his wife Jeanine made the giant, pink, inflatable ribbon out of a 1.9 ounce polyurethane fabric. The two spent months of long days making it.

They measured the ribbon at 25 feet, two and a half inches, tall, which would be a world record for “Largest Inflatable Awareness Ribbon,” if the measurement is approved.

For the Yeagers, it’s more than just a decoration. They got the idea in August 2020 after they found out Jeanine had breast cancer.

“Hall Perrine has done so much for me and so many people,” Jeanine Yeager said. “You can’t help but want to help.”

Now, they want it to be a way to help and inspire others.

“The inflatable ribbon, generously donated by the Yeagers, is a fitting symbol of the EFY race, which is now in its 33rd year,” said Race Director Jeff Decker. “We’re excited and hopeful to secure a place in the record books. It’s always meaningful when we can find ways to promote breast cancer awareness and bring attention to this important cause.”

The 33rd Especially for You Race is October 1. Organizers are hoping for 16,000 runners and walkers.

