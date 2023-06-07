Show You Care
Eastern Iowa first-time homebuyers get help navigating tough market

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Ashley Hasley, 20, is not quite sure how to do it, but she’s trying to buy her first house.

“I don’t really know where to start or who to talk to even,” she said.

Hasley was one of about a dozen people at a seminar for first-time homebuyers Tuesday night at Farmers State Bank (FSB) in Tiffin.

According to Tammy Yamilkoski, Vice President of Lending at FSB, “It’s hard right now for the first-time homebuyer. The houses are more expensive than they ever have been. And they’re selling very quickly.”

High prices, high demand, and high interest rates all create a daunting environment for buyers who are younger or less experienced navigating the market.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, at the beginning of this month, the national average for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 6.79%. Compare that to the end of 2020: 2.67%. For a $250,000 home, that higher rate means about 600 more dollars a month.

”It’s crazy. It’s absolutely crazy,” said Hasley said of her experience trying to find a home right now.

All these variables mean she’s happy to take all the help she can find in understanding the market and making a plan.

“I wanted to really, like, invest my money into a nice home that I wanted to be in, and really build something for myself and for a future family,” said Hasley.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

