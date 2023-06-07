Early shower chance ends, with pleasant weather ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday is moving day for eastern Iowa’s weather, with a different air mass pushing in from the east.

While this transition takes place today, a few showers will still be possible in the morning hours. This zone for this activity to develop in will shift to the southwest with the cold front that is bringing the changes to our weather, with eastern Iowa likely dry by lunchtime. Clouds will gradually decrease as well, from northeast to southwest, revealing some sunshine before the day wraps up. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, or even near 80, with a less humid feel to the air by later today.

Thursday looks like a real winner, weather-wise, with similar temperatures today, dry air, and a mix of sun and a few clouds. Even Friday, with a slight temperature increase into the low 80s for many, should still be a pretty great day for the first half of June.

Highs will increase a bit further on Saturday along with a push of moisture, and another cold front will serve as the focus for scattered showers and storms as it moves through. This activity will be later in the day into Saturday night, likely wrapping up early on Sunday. Similar to our current front, cooler and drier air moves in for a few days behind it at the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Another warm-up will follow that brief break again, with highs well into the 80s by the middle of next week. A couple of storm chances will accompany that change.

