Deadly single vehicle accident in Dubuque County

The accident is under investigation.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 4:26 pm, emergency crews responded to the 16300 block of Asbury Rd for a report of a single-vehicle accident.

Investigators say the vehicle had driven off the west side fo the road and traveled approximately 70 yards through a field and down a wooded embankment. The driver was transported to MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque where they were later pronounced deceased.

The accident is under investigation.

