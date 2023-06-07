Crews extinguish vehicle fire near Prairie Creek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:41 pm, crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire along J Street near Prairie Creek.

Responders promptly worked to fight the fire, which they reported being extinguished less than 15 minutes later. Smoke could be very visibly seen in the area.

Investigators are still determining what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

