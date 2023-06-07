Clouds continue to fade away as pleasant conditions settle in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will gradually decrease through the afternoon, with enough sunshine to push our highs into the 70s.

The air mass that is on the way behind the cold front will be fairly dry, and relatively cool compared to recent days. An excellent day is expected on Thursday, with a mix of sun and a few clouds along with light winds. Highs will once again be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A warm-up into the weekend begins, with highs reaching the mid 80s again. This comes with an increase of moisture, along with an approaching cold front. This gives us a shot at a few showers and storms later on Saturday into very early Sunday.

Another break from warmer air and precipitation takes up the early portion of the coming week, before another warm-up and storm chance.

