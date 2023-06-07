Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Clouds continue to fade away as pleasant conditions settle in

Expect skies to continue to clear up a bit through the afternoon.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will gradually decrease through the afternoon, with enough sunshine to push our highs into the 70s.

The air mass that is on the way behind the cold front will be fairly dry, and relatively cool compared to recent days. An excellent day is expected on Thursday, with a mix of sun and a few clouds along with light winds. Highs will once again be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A warm-up into the weekend begins, with highs reaching the mid 80s again. This comes with an increase of moisture, along with an approaching cold front. This gives us a shot at a few showers and storms later on Saturday into very early Sunday.

Another break from warmer air and precipitation takes up the early portion of the coming week, before another warm-up and storm chance.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in...
One dead, one seriously injured in crash involving semi in Marion
Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.
Former Iowa State football player sentenced for assaulting Jordan Bohannon
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Police: Iowa City man had three kids in the car during OWI arrest
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
A cartoonist who grew up in Cedar Rapids has made a name for himself in the world of comics.
Iowa native is the cartoonist behind some of your favorite comics

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday morning, June 7
A few scattered showers remain possible this morning.
Early shower chance ends, with pleasant weather ahead
First Alert Forecast