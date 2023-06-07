Cedar Rapids man convicted for 2020 armed robbery spree

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 6th, a jury found a previously convicted felon guilty of charges relating to a robbery spree that took place in Cedar Rapids back in November 2020.

Evidence at the trial showed that 28-year-old Cardel Demetrius Redmond pointed a firearm at various employees and committed a series of robberies on the following dates:

November 17th, 2020 - Redman robbed the Subway restaurant on Gateway Place SW November 19th, 2020 - Redman robbed the Wine and Spirits area of Hy-Vee on Oakland Road NE November 25th, 2020 - Redman robbed the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on Southgate Court SW November 27th, 2020 - Redmond robbed the Hy-Vee on Mount Vernon Road SE November 27th, 2020 - Redmond robbed the Little Caesar’s Pizza on Mount Vernon Road SE November 28th, 2020 - Redmond attempted to rob two employees at the Hy-Vee Drugstore on 6th Street SW. One of the employees told him there was a police officer in an unmarked car in the parking lot, and Redmond fled. November 29th, 2020 - Redmond robbed the Subway restaurant on Gateway Place SW

Redmond was arrested following the Subway restaurant robbery on November 29th. He was charged with:

Six counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery

Six counts of Using and Possessing a Firearm during and in furtherance of those robberies

One count of Attempt to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery

One count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Redmond faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 42 years imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $ 3,500,000 fine, and not more than 5 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

