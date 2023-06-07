Show You Care
Beautiful June weather continues

By Joe Winters
Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure now takes control of the weather, bringing us a nice break from the higher heat and humidity. Lows tonight dip into the lower 50s with highs on Thursday in the mid to upper 70s. The next rain chance moves in for the weekend. Look for a scattered shower and storm chance Saturday and Saturday night. Ahead of this system will be a bit of a warmup but behind it another shot of cooler air to end the weekend and start next week. Have a great night!

