Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Actress Shannen Doherty says cancer has spread to her brain

In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, Calif.(John Salangsang | John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actress Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her brain.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 52-year-old actress shared a video of herself receiving treatment, saying her CT scans on Jan. 5 showed cancer in her brain.

Doherty said her first round of radiation took place on Jan. 12.

“My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life,” Doherty wrote in the video’s caption. “I am fortunate to have great doctors like Dr. Amin (Mirhadi) and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai. But that fear…. the turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

The actress, best known for her television roles in “Little House on the Prairie,” “Charmed” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which went into remission two years later. The cancer returned in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in...
One dead, one seriously injured in crash involving semi in Marion
Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.
Former Iowa State football player sentenced for assaulting Jordan Bohannon
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Police: Iowa City man had three kids in the car during OWI arrest
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Lone Tree man accused of sexual abuse in Iowa City

Latest News

Goldberg says Iowa Republican leaders are in an interesting position when it comes to endorsing...
Iowa political expert breaks down impact of growing list of Republican candidates
FILE - Peter Moloney, of Moloney Family Funeral Homes in Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y., rides his...
Owner of funeral homes accused of spraying insecticide at cops, assaulting media at Jan. 6 riot
Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi says he’s joining Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami after exit from Paris Saint-Germain
FILE - Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stands as she and members of the Supreme Court...
Justice Jackson reports flowers from Oprah and designer clothing as Thomas and Alito delay filing disclosures