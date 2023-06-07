Show You Care
Noelridge Pool temporarily closed following shots fired incident

Police presence at Noelridge Pool
Police presence at Noelridge Pool(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of the shots fired in the 4000 block of Richmond Road NE.

According to responders, witnesses described three minor males involved in an altercation that ended with a single gunshot being fired. The individuals then fled before officers arrived.

Officials say this was a target event and there was no evidence of a threat to public safety. Out of an abundance of caution, police temporarily closed Noeridge Pool. The shots fired did not threaten anyone who was at the pool at the time.

The pool is set to re-open at 6:30 pm. for normal operations.

The investigation is underway.

Lone Tree man accused of sexual abuse in Iowa City

