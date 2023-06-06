Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

“We needed this 50 years ago:” Iowa Vietnam vets get hero’s welcome in Washington

For career Veteran Gerald Craig, Tuesday’s hero’s welcome was much different from the one he and his fellow marines received when they returned from Vietnam.
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For career Veteran Gerald Craig, Tuesday’s hero’s welcome was much different from the one he and his fellow marines received when they returned from Vietnam.

“There was nobody there that, like, just to greet us, there was the opposite,” said Craig. “We were spit on. We were hollered at and condemned for something we had nothing to do with or prevent or help”

Craig is one of dozens of veterans on Tuesday’s flight - here to be honored for answering the call of duty.

“It’s good that they finally started recognizing Vietnam veterans and realize that we did what the government told us to do,” said Craig.

Fellow Vietnam Vet Michael Kriegel, says he was overwhelmed by the show of support.

“We needed it 50 years ago,” said Kriegel.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa National Guard Solider dead after May 22nd crash
Iowa National Guard Soldier dead after May 22nd car crash
The Davenport
Crews recover 3 bodies at Davenport apartment collapse site
Fayette County deputies said 64-year-old Jeffrey Walker was arrested after an hour-long...
Hour-long standoff in Fayette County ends peacefully, man arrested
Coralville motorcyclist dies in crash involving deer, another vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Based on evidence gathered throughout the investigation, police said they believe this was a...
Teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old, police say

Latest News

In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame
Protestors gather in the atrium of Atlanta City Hall to protest the proposed police training...
Atlanta project decried as ‘Cop City’ gets funding approval from City Council
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center, poses for a selfie after a town hall style...
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie files paperwork launching 2024 Republican presidential bid
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
Migrants in Sacramento receive food, housing as California officials weigh charges against Florida
Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week.
Canada’s wildfires affect air quality in parts of US