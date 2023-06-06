Univ. of Iowa Fraternity attorneys seeking change in venue for upcoming lawsuit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The attorneys for a University of Iowa fraternity are seeking a change in venue.

Phi Gamma Delta (known as Fiji) is facing a lawsuit after a woman claims two of its members raped her. The fraternity’s lawyers said it wouldn’t be possible to get a fair trial in Johnson County.

Specifically, they said jurors would fear being “canceled” for giving a verdict. They also argued that the woman who filed the lawsuit has turned herself into a public figure, and has too much of a following in Johnson County.

