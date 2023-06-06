Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Tri-State area UnityPoint Health clinics transition to Grand River Medical Group

Three UnityPoint Health Clinics in the Tri-State area are set to transition to Grand River...
Three UnityPoint Health Clinics in the Tri-State area are set to transition to Grand River Medical Group on August 28th, 2023.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three UnityPoint Health Clinics in the Tri-State area are set to transition to Grand River Medical Group on August 28th, 2023.

Grand River Medical Group currently operates six primary and specialty care clinics and three urgent care clinics in Dubuque. The UnityPoint clinics being added to the group include the family medicine and women’s health clinic on Pennsylvania Avenue in Dubuque, and the family medicine and walk-in care clinics in Cascade and Peosta.

“We look forward to working closely with Grand River during this very important transition,” said Chad Wolbers, UnityPoint Heath – Dubuque President and CEO. “Improving the health of the people in the Tri-State Area is an honor and by working together with our community partners like Grand River, we can better serve the Tri-State region in the future.”

While the Group says, patients should notice little to no disruption in their care, they do say that the UnityPoint facilities’ employees will become employees of Grand River Medical Group once the transition takes place.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in...
One dead, one seriously injured in crash involving semi in Marion
Iowa National Guard Solider dead after May 22nd crash
Iowa National Guard Soldier dead after May 22nd car crash
Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.
Former Iowa State football player sentenced for assaulting Jordan Bohannon
The Davenport
Crews recover 3 bodies at Davenport apartment collapse site
Fayette County deputies said 64-year-old Jeffrey Walker was arrested after an hour-long...
Hour-long standoff in Fayette County ends peacefully, man arrested

Latest News

John Zolondek
Cedar Falls names new Fire Chief
The logo for Linn County Conservation.
Buffalo Creek Park campground in Linn County to remain closed for rest of 2023 camping season
Former vice president Mike Pence filed his paperwork, and Chris Christie is expected to jump in...
Race for White House heats up with expanding number of Republican Candidates
Hy-Vee Dietitian Nicole Johnson joins us to explain what kefir is and how you can incorporate...
How to incorporate kefir into your diet