Tri-State area UnityPoint Health clinics transition to Grand River Medical Group

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three UnityPoint Health Clinics in the Tri-State area are set to transition to Grand River Medical Group on August 28th, 2023.

Grand River Medical Group currently operates six primary and specialty care clinics and three urgent care clinics in Dubuque. The UnityPoint clinics being added to the group include the family medicine and women’s health clinic on Pennsylvania Avenue in Dubuque, and the family medicine and walk-in care clinics in Cascade and Peosta.

“We look forward to working closely with Grand River during this very important transition,” said Chad Wolbers, UnityPoint Heath – Dubuque President and CEO. “Improving the health of the people in the Tri-State Area is an honor and by working together with our community partners like Grand River, we can better serve the Tri-State region in the future.”

While the Group says, patients should notice little to no disruption in their care, they do say that the UnityPoint facilities’ employees will become employees of Grand River Medical Group once the transition takes place.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.