Survey: Teachers are overworked, underpaid

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As teachers and students wrap up the school year, a new survey shows many Americans think teachers are overworked and underpaid.

An NPR Ipsos survey includes about 2,000 people across the US, about a quarter of that sample, more than 500 people, are K-12 teachers. The results compare perceptions on work and pay between teachers, parents, and the general public. The survey asked if public school teachers are paid fairly.

80 percent of K-12 teachers said they somewhat or strongly disagree that teachers receive fair pay. A smaller percentage, but still a majority of all of those surveyed, 69 percent said the same.

The survey also found three-quarters of respondents believe teachers are asked to do too much work for the pay they receive.

According to the National Education Association, the average teacher salary in Iowa in the 2021-2022 school year, was just shy of $60,000 (59,581). That ranks Iowa 27th in the nation.

The most recent data from the Iowa Department of Education shows that the average salary is now above 63 thousand.

In a recent interview on Iowa Press, Governor Kim Reynolds said addressing public school teacher pay will be one of her priorities in the next legislative session.

Despite all of the challenges teachers reported in their classrooms, the vast majority, 80 percent surveyed, said they’re still happy they became teachers in the first place.

