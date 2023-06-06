Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Some storms possible along front that brings more comfortable temperatures

A cold front moves through today, potentially causing some showers and storms along it.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll be watching a cold front on Tuesday that has the potential to bring a round of scattered showers and storms, hopefully providing some beneficial rainfall.

An area of cloudiness is present this morning, with a few embedded showers within. This shower activity is possible before Noon in the northern half of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, primarily north of U.S. Highway 30. It appears that more widespread activity may hold off until we can heat things up a bit this afternoon, when new showers and some storms will develop along the cold frontal zone sweeping through the area from northeast to southwest.

Any storm will have the potential to produce a decent downpour, with some gusty winds possible within storms as well. This activity will be somewhat hit-and-miss, much like what we’ve seen over the past several days. Highs on Tuesday reach the mid to upper 80s for most.

The air mass that moves in behind this cold front will be rather pleasant for this time of year, with highs on either side of 80 degrees and lower dew points for a couple of days. A turn toward warmer conditions resumes by the end of the work week into the weekend, so the break will be relatively short-lived.

A chance for a few showers and storms returns by Saturday as another cold front moves into the state. This front brings a similar change in temperatures for the end of the weekend into early next week, with another warm-up set to follow again.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa National Guard Solider dead after May 22nd crash
Iowa National Guard Soldier dead after May 22nd car crash
The Davenport
Crews recover 3 bodies at Davenport apartment collapse site
Fayette County deputies said 64-year-old Jeffrey Walker was arrested after an hour-long...
Hour-long standoff in Fayette County ends peacefully, man arrested
Coralville motorcyclist dies in crash involving deer, another vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Iowa takes FDA ruling on dogs, restaurants in stride
Iowa takes FDA ruling on dogs, restaurants in stride

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
One more warm day before a break
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening June 5, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Monday midday, June 5