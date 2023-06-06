Some storms possible along front that brings more comfortable temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll be watching a cold front on Tuesday that has the potential to bring a round of scattered showers and storms, hopefully providing some beneficial rainfall.

An area of cloudiness is present this morning, with a few embedded showers within. This shower activity is possible before Noon in the northern half of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, primarily north of U.S. Highway 30. It appears that more widespread activity may hold off until we can heat things up a bit this afternoon, when new showers and some storms will develop along the cold frontal zone sweeping through the area from northeast to southwest.

Any storm will have the potential to produce a decent downpour, with some gusty winds possible within storms as well. This activity will be somewhat hit-and-miss, much like what we’ve seen over the past several days. Highs on Tuesday reach the mid to upper 80s for most.

The air mass that moves in behind this cold front will be rather pleasant for this time of year, with highs on either side of 80 degrees and lower dew points for a couple of days. A turn toward warmer conditions resumes by the end of the work week into the weekend, so the break will be relatively short-lived.

A chance for a few showers and storms returns by Saturday as another cold front moves into the state. This front brings a similar change in temperatures for the end of the weekend into early next week, with another warm-up set to follow again.

