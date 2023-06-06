Scattered storms possible along cold front passing by Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A risk for some showers and storms remains with us on Tuesday afternoon, though the activity will be scattered.

We’re getting some help from a cold front moving through the state to provide the chance for some rain. Storms this afternoon could contain heavy downpours and a bit of gusty wind at times. Temperatures climb into the 80s for most, though will be held back a bit by cloudiness in the north.

A few showers could linger tonight, as clouds hang around. As drier air works into the region on Wednesday, clouds will start to clear out, leaving us with overall excellent weather for a couple of days. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, with lows in the mid 50s, are expected.

A slow warm-up is set to follow leading into the start of the weekend, culminating in another chance for scattered storms. This front on Saturday will carry in a similar air mass to eastern Iowa, setting up another couple of pleasant days Sunday into Monday.

Another warming trend appears possible by the middle of next week, with another storm system carrying a shower and storm chance.

