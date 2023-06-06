Show You Care
Scattered showers and storms linger Tuesday evening

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Scattered showers and storms are developing across Eastern Iowa and will continue through the evening and may linger during the early overnight hours.

Tonight & Tomorrow

After the storms clear out, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. Thanks to our backdoor cold front, Wednesday looks dry and cooler with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday & Beyond

We’ll stay dry and in the 70s and 80s through Friday. However, another cold front will move through the state this weekend bringing in a chance for scattered showers and storms to the area on Saturday.

