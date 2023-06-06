Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Salvation Army releases downtown Davenport partially collapsed building report, meals served

The Salvation Army, a local organization that has been assisting those affected by the partial...
The Salvation Army, a local organization that has been assisting those affected by the partial apartment building collapse in downtown Davenport has released a building collapse report with a summary indicating those helped.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Salvation Army, a local organization that has been assisting those affected by the partial apartment building collapse in downtown Davenport has released a building collapse report with a summary indicating those helped.

“With the finding of the two remaining apartment collapse victims, the EMA has shut down the operation as of 7 p.m. Monday night,” the Salvation Army’s report states. “The canteen, which has served over 200 meals per day, around the clock since last Thursday, served a full course Famous Dave’s meal at 6 p.m. Monday to recovery teams from Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, and as far away as Florida.”

Salvation Army officials say that staff joined a number of agencies last Saturday at a MARC, meeting with a number of newly homeless individuals to provide assistance.

“The assistance in finding housing and providing support continues as long as needed through our Family Services office,” the statement from Salvation Army officials concluded.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa National Guard Solider dead after May 22nd crash
Iowa National Guard Soldier dead after May 22nd car crash
The Davenport
Crews recover 3 bodies at Davenport apartment collapse site
Fayette County deputies said 64-year-old Jeffrey Walker was arrested after an hour-long...
Hour-long standoff in Fayette County ends peacefully, man arrested
Coralville motorcyclist dies in crash involving deer, another vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Iowa takes FDA ruling on dogs, restaurants in stride
Iowa takes FDA ruling on dogs, restaurants in stride

Latest News

A Cedar Rapids native has made a name for himself in the world of comics.
Cedar Rapids native is the cartoonist behind some of your favorite comics
A Cedar Rapids native has made a name for himself in the world of comics.
Cedar Rapids native is the cartoonist behind some of your favorite comics
The nonprofit gives veterans a chance to visit monuments and memorials build in honor of their...
Veterans to leave from Waterloo airport for Cedar Valley Honor Flight
Storm Lake police say teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
Davenport leaders say there are no more victims in a recently collapsed apartment building.
Three unaccounted for men have been recovered from wreckage of collapsed apartment