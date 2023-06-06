Show You Care
Salvation Army of the Quad Cities completes on-site food service for search and rescue teams, continues to offer community support at local offices

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Salvation Army, a local organization that has been assisting those affected by the partial apartment building collapse in downtown Davenport has announced that they have completed their on-site food service for search and rescue teams, however, officials with the Salvation Army of the Quad Cities say they will continue to offer community support at local offices.

Going forward, area Salvation Army offices will continue to care for displaced residents, officials said. The organizations main food pantry, located at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport is now open to serve them personal hygiene items and clothing vouchers are also being distributed at the same location.

Additionally, Salvation Army staff in the Quad Cities say they are helping displaced residents find new places to live. They say people needing assistance with this are encouraged to call 563-324-4808. They added that this support will continue as long as it is needed.

In a media release, The Salvation Army also stated that they are taking donations to support these ongoing relief efforts. They say donations of furniture and other household items, mattresses excluded, can be taken to The Salvation Army facility at 4001 North Brady Street in Davenport.

Those wishing to make a monetary donation, which will go toward services such as rental assistance for displaced residents, can do so by clicking here, the media release included.

The media release also included information regarding the completion of on-site food services for search and rescue teams.

“With the finding of the two remaining apartment collapse victims, the EMA has shut down the operation as of 7 p.m. Monday night,” the Salvation Army’s report stated. “The canteen, which has served over 200 meals per day, around the clock since last Thursday, served a full course Famous Dave’s meal at 6 p.m. Monday to recovery teams from Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, and as far away as Florida.”

Salvation Army officials say that staff joined a number of agencies last Saturday at a MARC, meeting with a number of newly homeless individuals to provide assistance.

“The assistance in finding housing and providing support continues as long as needed through our Family Services office,” the statement from Salvation Army officials concluded.

