Police: Iowa City man had three kids in the car during OWI arrest

Iowa City Police Department logo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, after police say they arrested him for operating a vehicle while under the influence of marijuana on Sunday night.

A criminal complaint says an officer noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Chico Williams, after pulling him over for a traffic violation in the 2300 block of Muscatine Avenue at about 7:35 p.m.

The officer also said he noticed Williams showed signs of impairment, including bloodshot, watery eyes and slow, slurred speech.

Police found a substantial amount of marijuana during a probable cause search of the vehicle, and said there were three unrestrained children, ages 4, 3 and 2, in the vehicle at the time.

The officer also said after Williams was arrested and told to sit in the patrol vehicle, he refused to do so and had to be forced into the vehicle.

Williams is charged with Operating While Under the Influence, four counts of Child Endangerment, and interference with official acts.

