Part of Dubuque street closed due to falling debris from nearby building

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of a Dubuque street is closed until further notice because of falling debris from a nearby building.

The city said the debris came from the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Building on Jackson Street.

East 30th Street is closed from Jackson Street to the alley between Washington and Elm Street.

The city said the closure is a precaution.

City officials are in contact with the property owner about how to address it.

