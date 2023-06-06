Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Donald Jellison(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help finding a missing 64-year-old.

Police said Donald Jellison was last confirmed to be seen at around 6:30 pm Monday at the Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo. However, he was possibly seen in the 1500 block of B Ave NE in Cedar Rapids.

He is described as being 6′0″ tall and approximately 185 pounds. He has dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey crewneck sweatshirt, dark gray/black sweatpants, tennis shoes, and safety glasses.

