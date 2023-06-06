Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies

Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found dead in her cell Sunday, officials said.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A woman in Oregon who was sentenced to life in prison for throwing her two children off of a bridge died Sunday, according to authorities.

KPTV reports 45-year-old Amanda Stott-Smith was found dead in her cell at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville Sunday morning. The facility did not say how she died.

Stott-Smith was sentenced to life or at least 35 years in prison in 2010, a year after she was accused of taking her 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter and throwing them off of the Sellwood Bridge in Portland.

Her son died, and her daughter survived.

At the time, Stott-Smith reportedly said the act was revenge against her estranged husband.

An autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa National Guard Solider dead after May 22nd crash
Iowa National Guard Soldier dead after May 22nd car crash
The Davenport
Crews recover 3 bodies at Davenport apartment collapse site
Fayette County deputies said 64-year-old Jeffrey Walker was arrested after an hour-long...
Hour-long standoff in Fayette County ends peacefully, man arrested
Coralville motorcyclist dies in crash involving deer, another vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Based on evidence gathered throughout the investigation, police said they believe this was a...
Teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old, police say

Latest News

The judge said people who mistakenly believe gender identity is a choice also “tend to...
US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘gender identity is real’
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to the media outside the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Judge rules to release names of Rep. Santos bond cosigners, will stay secret as appeal considered
The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel...
Cheez-It rest stop opens for a limited time
People carry an injured person away from a home that collapsed due to an earthquake in Jeremie,...
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 4 dead, dozens injured