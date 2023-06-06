IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A warrant has been requested for a Lone Tree man accused of sexual abuse in Iowa City in February.

A criminal complaint says Aaron Slaughter, 23, met the victim at a downtown Iowa City bar through a mutual acquaintance.

Police said the victim reported she had a couple of drinks, but doesn’t remember leaving the bar.

Surveillance video reportedly shows the victim leaving with Slaughter. Police said the victim reported that she woke up in Slaughter’s truck while he was having sex with her, and that she told him to stop repeatedly, but he refused to do so.

Police said Slaughter then dropped her off somewhere, but the residents there didn’t know either person.

Witnesses told police the victim appeared to be “basically unconscious” in the back seat of the truck and that her clothes weren’t on correctly, and that she had blood on her.

Lab tests show the blood and DNA collected during an exam of the suspect belonged to the victim.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.