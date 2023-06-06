Show You Care
Heath Thompson of Cedar Rapids attempting RAGBRAI after losing 250 pounds

Heath Thompson wasn’t able to enjoy a short ride on his bike nine years ago, but his fitness and health journey has helped him achieve a whole new lifestyle.
By Scott Saville
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
“I couldn’t weigh myself at the beginning even at the doctor’s office, I topped off the scaled higher than they showed,” Thompson said. “I imagine it was over 500 pounds.”

Heath has lost over half of his body weight.

“It has been a long road, definitely a lot of achievements I didn’t think I was going to make before.”

The next achievement he wants to cross off his list: riding all 500 miles of RAGBRAI.

“I like to challenge myself, push myself to do things,” he said. “There’s a lot of things, that I can do now that I wouldn’t have dreamt of doing then.”

Health bought a bike and started training.

“Three days a week I’m doing 20 miles,” he said. “Sundays I’m doing anywhere from 30 to 40. As it gets closer to July I’m going to start doing 50-60 mile rides to make sure I am ready for the 80+ back-to-back days.”

When Thompson posted on social media that he was riding RAGBRAI this year he received some messages from naysayers.

“Still to this day there are some that don’t think I’m going to be able to make it before six days in 500 miles,” Thompson said. “It will be fun when they get to see me do it. I am terrible at being told I can’t do something, and I am going to prove them wrong.”

Heath is looking at RAGBRAI as a celebration of everything he has accomplished in his weight loss journey. He wants to share that with other cyclists.

“Meeting the people it’s going to be fantastic,” he said.

Thompson is no longer focused on what the scale reads, instead, he is using goals like RAGBRAI to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

He says the rest will take care of itself.

“If I focus on goals that help with that, being active. riding a bike. being outside,” he said. “They kind of go hand-in-hand with helping me stay on track.”

