Grandmother shares grief, anger after 1-year-old shot and killed

The slain girl's grandmother talks after an arrest was made in the case. (Source: WISN/TERI BROWN/WISDOT/CNN)
By WISN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 1-year-old girl in Milwaukee on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man is in custody.

The girl’s grandmother, Teri Brown, called the alleged shooter “a monster.”

“She had not had a chance to live. Her life was just beginning,” she said.

Zy'Aire Nevels was shot Saturday in Milwaukee and died of her injuries.
Zy'Aire Nevels was shot Saturday in Milwaukee and died of her injuries.(Source: TERI BROWN/WISN/CNN)

Brown said she was out of town when she first got word Saturday someone had shot her granddaughter, Zy’Aire Nevels.

“We didn’t know the severity of the situation so ... I’m thinking maybe arm, leg, something,” she said.

Brown said an argument broke out between Zy’Aire’s parents and someone they knew. That’s when Zy’Aire’s parents put her in a car with her 3-year-old sister and drove off.

She said the person they were arguing with followed them, shooting into their car multiple times, hitting little  Zy’Aire.

Brown said she’s holding up “barely. My granddaughter was shot four times.”

Her parents drove her to a nearby fire station for help. The little girl later died at the hospital.

“She was going to be my next Einstein. That smile and that eyebrow. That look!” Brown said.

Milwaukee police said they knew who they were searching for and by Sunday got help from Kenosha County deputies.

Transportation cameras captured the moment law enforcement stopped a car on busy Interstate 94 near county Highway E and took a 27-year old man into custody in connection with Zy’Aire’s death.

Brown had a message for the man accused of taking her granddaughter’s life: “You’re a monster. To attack a vehicle with children in it? To attack a person, period. You’re a monster.”

Milwaukee police have not yet released the suspect’s identity.

