Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

First responders at the scene of ‘serious accident’ in Marion

First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in...
First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in Marion Tuesday morning.(Kara Burmeister)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in Marion Tuesday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash in a Tweet, saying at least one person was seriously injured and people should avoid the area.

A TV9 viewer sent in photos of what appears to be a semi-truck and car collision.

Officials have not released additional details.

This is a developing story, stay with TV9.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa National Guard Solider dead after May 22nd crash
Iowa National Guard Soldier dead after May 22nd car crash
The Davenport
Crews recover 3 bodies at Davenport apartment collapse site
Fayette County deputies said 64-year-old Jeffrey Walker was arrested after an hour-long...
Hour-long standoff in Fayette County ends peacefully, man arrested
Coralville motorcyclist dies in crash involving deer, another vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Iowa takes FDA ruling on dogs, restaurants in stride
Iowa takes FDA ruling on dogs, restaurants in stride

Latest News

Iowa City Police Department logo.
Police: Iowa City man had three kids in the car during OWI arrest
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Part of Dubuque street closed due to falling debris from nearby building
In Dubuque, part of a street is closed because of falling debris from a nearby building.
Part of Dubuque street closed due to falling debris from nearby building
The city says the search and rescue team, Iowa Task Force One, has demobilized its search,...
Iowa Task Force One demobilizes search, recovery efforts after crews determine building is clear