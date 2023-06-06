First responders at the scene of ‘serious accident’ in Marion
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in Marion Tuesday morning.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash in a Tweet, saying at least one person was seriously injured and people should avoid the area.
A TV9 viewer sent in photos of what appears to be a semi-truck and car collision.
Officials have not released additional details.
This is a developing story, stay with TV9.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.