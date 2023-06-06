First responders at the scene of ‘serious accident’ in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in Marion Tuesday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash in a Tweet, saying at least one person was seriously injured and people should avoid the area.

A TV9 viewer sent in photos of what appears to be a semi-truck and car collision.

Officials have not released additional details.

This is a developing story, stay with TV9.

Serious injury accident at County Home Road & North 10th Street has traffic rerouted from the area. Large emergency vehicle presence. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/Qigup3SLXc — LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) June 6, 2023

