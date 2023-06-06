Deadline looms for Dubuque County to make a deal for new 911 call center

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County is facing a deadline when it comes to where they want their new 911 call center to be housed. The county is looking to relocate the 911 call center into the building at 7900 Chavenelle Road.

The building is owned by the non-profit Dubuque Initiatives and are working to turn part of the building into a childcare center.

Kevin Lynch - president of the board of directors of Dubuque Initiatives - said while they believe having the 911 center in their building would be a great fit, construction on the building is starting this week and they’d like to have the county’s commitment to being a tenant.

The board voted on an end of July deadline to decide if they want to move forward with acquiring the building at their meeting yesterday.

“We’re certainly comfortable with that. You know, obviously, we would have liked to have known sooner, but we can live with that,” said Kevin Lynch. “You know, if they can’t commit to it, then you know, obviously we need to look at some other tenant for the building too to get it to get the space filled up.”

Supervisor Harley Pothoff said the project would cost $5 million. He said one of the big things that has kept them from making the agreement is how it will be taxed.

“Currently, the agreement is that the city pays 2/3 and the county pays 1/3. That just doesn’t work out right, because if you’re a property owner in the city you also pay county property tax and you pay city property tax. So in essence you’re paying twice,” said Pothoff. “Under the current way that it’s broken down actually, the city residents are paying 86% and the county is paying 14.”

But not all the supervisors agreed the Dubuque Initiatives building was the way to go.

“I’m not sure it’s the best option and so in my eyes, I think again timelines can sometimes push people to a making a decision that perhaps doesn’t provide the best answer for all things considered,” said supervisor Wayne Kenniker.

