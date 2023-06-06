Show You Care
Iowa native is the cartoonist behind some of your favorite comics

A cartoonist who grew up in Cedar Rapids has made a name for himself in the world of comics.
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A cartoonist who grew up in Cedar Rapids has made a name for himself in the world of comics.

Phil Hester was back in Iowa at Des Moines Con over the weekend.

He draws characters for Marvel and DC comic books.

His advice for kids who want to be a cartoonist is to think of yourself as a cartoonist already.

“Don’t wait for anyone to give you permission to be creative. Like just jump right in. And that process of being creative will teach you tons about doing it,” said Hester.

It’s been more than 30 years since Hester first started doodling, he still draws every day.

