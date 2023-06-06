Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Falls names new Fire Chief

John Zolondek
John Zolondek(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls City Council named John Zolondek the city’s new Fire Chief.

Mayor Rob Green recommended Zolondek for the position. Zolondek had been serving as acting Fire Chief after previous Fire Chief John Bostwick retired after serving with the Cedar Falls Fire Department for 42 years.

Zolondek has been part of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department since 2007. He graduated from Saint Ambrose University and holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He previously served as a POC Firefighter, Public Safety Officer, Investigator, Lieutenant, and Captain.

He took over the position of Fire Chief on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa National Guard Solider dead after May 22nd crash
Iowa National Guard Soldier dead after May 22nd car crash
The Davenport
Crews recover 3 bodies at Davenport apartment collapse site
Fayette County deputies said 64-year-old Jeffrey Walker was arrested after an hour-long...
Hour-long standoff in Fayette County ends peacefully, man arrested
Coralville motorcyclist dies in crash involving deer, another vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Based on evidence gathered throughout the investigation, police said they believe this was a...
Teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old, police say

Latest News

The logo for Linn County Conservation.
Buffalo Creek Park campground in Linn County to remain closed for rest of 2023 camping season
Former vice president Mike Pence filed his paperwork, and Chris Christie is expected to jump in...
Race for White House heats up with expanding number of Republican Candidates
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday midday, June 6
Gas stove regulation is on the front burner on Capitol Hill.
Lawmakers want to debate two bills to stop attempts to crack down on gas stoves