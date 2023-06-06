Cedar Falls names new Fire Chief

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls City Council named John Zolondek the city’s new Fire Chief.

Mayor Rob Green recommended Zolondek for the position. Zolondek had been serving as acting Fire Chief after previous Fire Chief John Bostwick retired after serving with the Cedar Falls Fire Department for 42 years.

Zolondek has been part of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department since 2007. He graduated from Saint Ambrose University and holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He previously served as a POC Firefighter, Public Safety Officer, Investigator, Lieutenant, and Captain.

He took over the position of Fire Chief on Tuesday.

