Cedar Boat Club’s fireworks on the river show returns for first time since 2019

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s not too early to start planning which fireworks displays to see in eastern Iowa this year.

The Cedar Boat Club announced its fireworks on the river show is not only making a return for the first time since 2019, it’s also the show’s 75th anniversary.

The Cedar Boat Club said the show is planned for July 2 this year, instead of its normal July 3 date, due to logistical issues.

Organizers said the fireworks show will run for about an hour and a half on the Cedar River, downstream of Ellis Harbor, starting at 8:30 p.m.

