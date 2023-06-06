Show You Care
Buffalo Creek Park campground in Linn County to remain closed for rest of 2023 camping season

The logo for Linn County Conservation.
The logo for Linn County Conservation.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Buffalo Creek Park campground, near Coggon, has closed and is expected to stay closed for the rest of the 2023 camping season, the Linn County Conservation Department announced Tuesday.

The closure comes as the campground has seen significantly lower usage this year.

Linn County Conservation Community Outreach Specialist Ryan Schlader cited ongoing construction on the adjacent campground expansion project as a likely reason for the lower usage.

He also said closing the campground will allow for improved efficiency and safety near the construction site.

The expansion project will add 19 additional camp sites to the park’s current 13 camp sites, along with an additional shower house and restroom facility.

The project will also add a new playground and open-aired shelter.

Work is expected to be completed during the 2024 camping season.

The opening of the park and campground was delayed this year due to a water pressure issue and work on a temporary access road for the park renovation project.

