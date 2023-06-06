Belle Plaine offers home construction class to help students learn about skilled trades

BELLE PLAINE, Iowa (KCRG) - As a soon-to-be senior at Belle Plaine high school, Jeremy Reineke already has firsthand experience in home construction. That’s because in its pilot year, Belle Plaine’s home construction class taught more than 20 students what it takes to build a house.

“I heard there was going to be a construction class and I’m not a huge fan of being in a classroom, learning and stuff, so I really wanted to do some hands on stuff,” said Reineke .

The class instructor, Larry Formanek, had no previous experience teaching in a classroom setting. After the district asked him about the idea of leading a home construction course, he agreed and got a three-year license.

“We want to introduce them and get them interested in the trades,” said Formanek. “There’s a lack in trades, skilled people in trades, and you can make quite a bit of money.”

Looking back, he says he’s beyond proud of his students’ work. His students had a hand in everything from hanging drywall to tiling the bathroom.

“They dug right in, they listened to what I had to teach them, they were very careful on the job site,” said Formanek.

While the program aims to encourage more young people to consider the trades, the skills they are learning will fit any future.

“In the future, I want to one day own my house - that’s a goal for everybody. And I will be able to know what’s going on with it,” said Reineke. “I won’t need to hire someone, I will know how to fix my own things.”

The class will continue next year, several students are continuing the course and others will be taking it for the first time.

Formanek says the next project will be a one thousand square foot home, including a basement which will be an opportunity to further challenge the students.

