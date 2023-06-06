Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Arthur Flowers requests new trial

Flowers is set to be sentenced on Friday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids man who went from facing life in prison to 10 years in the death of a 22-year-old woman now wants a new trial.

Arthur Flowers is convicted of beating Emily Leonard to death inside his home in April of last year.

Flowers was originally charged with first-degree murder, which holds a sentence of life in prison without parole. But a jury convicted him of voluntary manslaughter, which is just 10 years.

Now, the attorneys for Flowers have filed a motion asking the court for a new trial. His defense claims the evidence doesn’t support the verdict. They claim Flowers was sleeping inside the bathtub when Leonard was killed just feet away.

Evidence showed he was the only one inside his home with her at the time.

The defense also cites the court only having one minority member of the jury, and allowing the judge to hear about Flowers’ and Leonard’s relationship.

Flowers is set to be sentenced on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at the scene of a crash at County Home Road and North 10th Street in...
One dead, one seriously injured in crash involving semi in Marion
Iowa National Guard Solider dead after May 22nd crash
Iowa National Guard Soldier dead after May 22nd car crash
Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tenn.
Former Iowa State football player sentenced for assaulting Jordan Bohannon
The Davenport
Crews recover 3 bodies at Davenport apartment collapse site
Fayette County deputies said 64-year-old Jeffrey Walker was arrested after an hour-long...
Hour-long standoff in Fayette County ends peacefully, man arrested

Latest News

Supervisors have until the end of July to decide if they want to acquire part of the building...
Deadline looms for Dubuque County to make a deal for new 911 call center
Supervisors have until the end of July to decide if they want to acquire part of the building...
Deadline looms for Dubuque County to make a deal for new 911 call center
Belle Plaine offers home construction class to help students learn about skilled trades
Belle Plaine offers home construction class to help students learn about skilled trades
Belle Plaine offers home construction class to help students learn about skilled trades