Arthur Flowers requests new trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids man who went from facing life in prison to 10 years in the death of a 22-year-old woman now wants a new trial.

Arthur Flowers is convicted of beating Emily Leonard to death inside his home in April of last year.

Flowers was originally charged with first-degree murder, which holds a sentence of life in prison without parole. But a jury convicted him of voluntary manslaughter, which is just 10 years.

Now, the attorneys for Flowers have filed a motion asking the court for a new trial. His defense claims the evidence doesn’t support the verdict. They claim Flowers was sleeping inside the bathtub when Leonard was killed just feet away.

Evidence showed he was the only one inside his home with her at the time.

The defense also cites the court only having one minority member of the jury, and allowing the judge to hear about Flowers’ and Leonard’s relationship.

Flowers is set to be sentenced on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.