The Adaptive Sports League helps kids with disabilities stay active and have fun

Marion, Iowa (KCRG) -A league for kids with adaptive needs in the 6 -17 year age range kicked off the season on Monday.

Every Monday and Wednesday for the rest of the month kids will get to play a different sport with a coach and volunteer.

These include soccer, flag football, volleyball, and the sport that kicked off on Monday, disc golf.

Rhyanne Hartwig who helped create the league says it gives those with disabilities more chances to be active this summer.

She said, “So there are a lot of opportunities to the Special Olympics and everything for miracle league for kids with disabilities to participate in sports, but I just wanted to offer another opportunity with various different sports.”

The Marion YMCA also holds adaptive swim lessons every Saturday for the rest of the month.

