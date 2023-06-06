Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

The Adaptive Sports League helps kids with disabilities stay active and have fun

For the second year in a row, the Marion YMCA is hosting a co-ed sports league for kids who have mental or physical disabilities.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marion, Iowa (KCRG) -A league for kids with adaptive needs in the 6 -17 year age range kicked off the season on Monday.

Every Monday and Wednesday for the rest of the month kids will get to play a different sport with a coach and volunteer.

These include soccer, flag football, volleyball, and the sport that kicked off on Monday, disc golf.

Rhyanne Hartwig who helped create the league says it gives those with disabilities more chances to be active this summer.

She said, “So there are a lot of opportunities to the Special Olympics and everything for miracle league for kids with disabilities to participate in sports, but I just wanted to offer another opportunity with various different sports.”

The Marion YMCA also holds adaptive swim lessons every Saturday for the rest of the month.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said they're investigating an accident
UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-380 reopened at Wright Brothers Blvd.; investigating accident
Iowa National Guard Solider dead after May 22nd crash
Iowa National Guard Soldier dead after May 22nd car crash
Task Force conducts search and rescue in Davenport building collapse
Family of Branden Colvin Sr. says he was found deceased at partially collapsed Davenport building
The Davenport
Crews recover 3 bodies at Davenport apartment collapse site
People in eastern Iowa have a chance to sign up for training in case they ever find themselves...
Iowa man arrested after stealing $30,000 in merch from retail store

Latest News

The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City near the University of Iowa campus.
Univ. of Iowa Fraternity attorneys seeking change in venue for upcoming lawsuit
Operation Quickfind: Donald Jellison
Operation Quickfind: Donald Jellison
Ethan Orton was sentenced to life in prison Monday afternoon. He is eligible for parole after...
Cedar Rapids teen who murdered parents sentenced to life; eligible for parole after 50 years
The Biden administration is handing out more than $570 million in grants to help eliminate...
$570M in grants headed to railroad crossing projects in 32 states