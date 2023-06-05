Young Eagles Event gets kids interested in aviation amid increased need for airline pilots

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) -Charles Weber got his pilot’s license in high school.

After a career in medicine, he now leads the Dubuque EAA Chapter 327 and is helping inspire the next generation of aviators.

Weber said “For me when I was in high school I got a ride like this from people and it just kindled an interest in me I thought if I can pass this test to become a pilot that I can do most anything I want in life and so I’m really enjoying introducing other young people to flight the to showing them the cockpit of a plane ay that I was when I was younger.”

Members of the Dubuque Civil Air Patrol taught kids all about airplanes, from flying in a simulator, to showing them the cockpit of a plane all to help their interest in aviation take off.

The 100 kids who took part in the event like Colton Edwards also got to fly in planes over the Dubuque area.

Colton Edwards says he learned a lot about how planes work and wants to be a pilot when he grows up.

Edwards said ”Because I just really want to travel all over the world and I’ll take my family on vacation.”

Data from US Bureau of Labor Statistics shows they expect over 18,000 openings for commercial and airline pilots every year.

But last year the FAA issued less than 10,000 of the licenses required to fly commercial airliners creating significant demand from airline companies.

Weber said “So we just got off the plane with three young girls and i was telling them about the tremendous opportunities there are for pilot training now that the airlines are really short and it’s a good time to be a pilot.”

For more information on Young Eagles click here

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.